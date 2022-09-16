PnB Rock's Brother Mourns The Slain Rapper In Heartbreaking Tribute

"You was the only one who believed I can do what you Do😢" Meen wrote. "I can’t stop crying bro why u ain’t have me with you😢 I always have ya back an front an sides .. please Give me the strength to do this…"



"I looked up to you," he continued. "Everything you did Rock I was in aw 💯 Rock I’m sorry bro Whyyyyy🥺💔💔💔💔 like why u leave me to bro . They took you out of all people. Why not me Man??? my life always been s**t until you made It . I never thought you would leave broooo why wtff man."



The heartfelt message comes as more details about PnB's tragic death are coming to light. Police suspect the rapper's location was shared a couple of times before he was shot at the Roscoe's in Inglewood. According to a report from Fox 11 in L.A., Rock allegedly made a social post in the back parking lot before he entered the restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, also shared an Instagram Story during their meal and tagged Roscoe's. In the hours after his death, online critics began to blame the mother of Rock's children for leaking their location. However, other celebrities like Cardi B and J Prince stepped in to defend her.



Meen wrapped up his message by declaring, “I’m my brother’s keeper.” He also took to his Instagram Story where he continued to vent.



“Words can’t explain," he wrote. "I’m f**ked up I’m not good.”