Prince William & Harry To Stand Vigil At Queen's Coffin In Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren will stand vigil at her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening (September 17th). According to CNN, a royal source said Prince William will stand at the head of the coffin and Prince Harry will stand at its foot for a 15-minute vigil.

Earlier this week, the two brothers walked behind the Queen's coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where the Queen will lie in state for four full days before her funeral on Monday, September 19th. During this ceremony, Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform due to not being an active member of the Royal Family. For Saturday's vigil both William and Harry will be in uniform at King Charles' request, CNN reports.

The rest of the late Queen's grandchildren will wear morning coats and dark formal dress with decorations. The royal source added that Prince William, the new Prince of Wales will be flanked by Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, who are the children of Princess Anne. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will be flanked by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, as well as Prince Edward's children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn. The source told CNN the grandchildren are all very eager to pay their respects as their parents will do the previous evening.

The Queen's coffin is guarded 24 hours a day and is lying in state at Westminster until her State Funeral on Monday, allowing thousands of visitors to make their way to the hall to pay respect to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Early Thursday morning (September 15th) a member of the Royal Guard standing watch collapsed and fell face first to the ground. The scary moment was caught on camera by news organizations.