This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

September 16, 2022

Homemade Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Georgia that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Georgia can be found at Victory Sandwich Bar located in Atlanta. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the Tea Bird.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"This Atlanta venue screams industrial chic, with its hanging lights, wooden booths and leather-stool-lined bar, but it's not a case of style over substance at Victory Sandwich Bar, whose menu is full of imaginative combos. Innovative and favored by customers is the spicy Tea Bird, which sees chicken paired with ghost pepper jack cheese and sweet tea mayo. The sandwich is toasted and served with a handful of salt and pepper chips."
