This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Wisconsin can be found at Swingin' Door Exchange located in Milwaukee. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the Blackened Chicken Bacon Avocado.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"With a fun, old-timey saloon vibe, Swingin' Door Exchange is a pretty great spot for dinner in Milwaukee and, according to adoring customers, the chicken sandwich won't disappoint either. A spicy chicken breast is blackened in a cast iron pan and topped with Cheddar before serving with bacon, avocado, and mayo on a fresh sesame roll."