This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

September 16, 2022

Southern Country Fried Chicken Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Wisconsin can be found at Swingin' Door Exchange located in Milwaukee. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the Blackened Chicken Bacon Avocado.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"With a fun, old-timey saloon vibe, Swingin' Door Exchange is a pretty great spot for dinner in Milwaukee and, according to adoring customers, the chicken sandwich won't disappoint either. A spicy chicken breast is blackened in a cast iron pan and topped with Cheddar before serving with bacon, avocado, and mayo on a fresh sesame roll."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.