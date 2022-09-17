Rihanna Spotted At Recording Studio Fueling New Album Rumors

Is a new Rihanna album on the way?

The "Needed Me" singer was spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Friday (September 16) with A$AP Rocky, according to TMZ. This isn't the first time Rihanna has been spotted at this particular studio, further fueling the rumors that a new album could be on the way.

Rihanna opened up last year about what fans can expect from her new music, but that plan was seemingly altered when she was pregnant with her first child. "You're not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind," she said. It's been nearly six years since she released new music.

She also announced back in November that "new" music would be released, but in the form of re-released vinyl versions of her previous work.

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky is currently facing aggressive defense to weapons charges, but his lawyer is denying that the rapper fired a gun in A$AP Relli's presence. "Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him. What will become abundantly clear in the upcoming months, based on facts and evidence, is that Rocky is innocent of these charges," Joe Tacopina said.