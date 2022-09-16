A$AP Rocky Claims He Didn't Commit A Crime & Is Being 'Extorted'

"Rocky didn't commit a crime," Tacopina told TMZ. "It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."



"What will become abundantly clear in the upcoming months, based on facts and evidence, is that Rocky is innocent of these charges," he added.



The shooting happened last November following a dispute they had in the streets of Hollywood nearby the Walk of Fame. Relli claimed Rocky fired a gun at him. While the bullet never hit him, fragments reportedly injured his hand. After Rocky was arrested in connection with the shooting, Relli sued him for assault and battery and also claimed he received death threats after the shooting.



“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” according to a previous statement about the allegations. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”



A$AP Rocky is currently facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, the rapper could face up to nine years in prison.

