Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Is Struggling To Understand Queen's Death

The youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince Louis, is reportedly "asking questions" about Queen Elizabeth II's death. According to the Daily Mail, the new Princess of Wales opened up about her 4-year-old's struggle to understand the death of his great-grandmother to Australia's Governor-General David Hurley.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral [Castle in Scotland] and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?'” Hurley recalled his conversation with Middleton.

On the other hand, Prince William and Middleton's oldest child Prince George is "sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.” According to Hello!, Middleton also revealed while speaking with people waiting outside of the palace that George was more understanding of the Queen's death compared to Louis and his 7-year-old sister Princes Charlotte. "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children,” one onlooker shared.

Only Prince George and Princess Charlotte were present at the Queen's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. Dressed in all black, the two stayed near their mother and aunt Meghan Markle as Prince William and Prince Harry followed the royal procession of the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey.

Before the Queen's passing on September 8th, Prince George made quite the impression with his hilarious faces while standing on the royal balcony with his great-grandmother.