PnB Rock's Family Reportedly Faced Issues While Trying To Get His Body Back

"We been Having trouble getting My brothers back to Philadelphia," PnB Meen wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "The state of Los Angeles Claiming they Have some type of Law, goin against ours as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It's not right yo it's going on a week. prayers Up I got you big Bro an ya Daughters."



PnB Rock and his family are Muslims and requested his body immediately due to customs surrounding the deceased's Janazah, which is a Muslim funeral ceremony. According to tradition, a burial ceremony must be conducted within 72 hours of the subject's death.



In addition to their request for the body, PnB Rock's mother also did not want an autopsy performed on her son because the process goes against their religion as well. The medical examiner said they were forced to perform one by law. The autopsy report, which was released on Friday, determined that the rapper died from a gunshot wound to his back/chest.



Following the report's release, his body was officially ready for pick-up. His family hasn't confirmed whether or not they've retrieved the body yet. Nonetheless, they still plan to move forward with a funeral service in his hometown of Philadelphia.

