The 1975 Announces New Single: Here's When You Can Hear It
By Katrina Nattress
September 19, 2022
The 1975 aren't done giving fans a taste of what to expect on their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. We're less than a month away from its release, and the band plans to drop another single this week, "All I Need To Hear." The song is slated to come out on Wednesday (September 21), and will be the fourth offering off the new project following "I'm In Love With You," "Happiness," and lead single "Part Of The Band."
Fans are speculating that "All I Need To Hear" is a song some of us may have already heard before, noting that a new song singer Matty Healy debuted during a set with Phoebe Bridgers featured the lyrics "all I need to hear."
Being Funny In A Foreign Language is set to come out on October 14. Listen to what fans believe is "All I Need To Hear" below.
Healy recently revealed that The 1975 turned down a bunch of money to tour with Ed Sheeran, opting to do their own thing instead of opening for a bigger act. As a result, they're heading out on a headlining North American tour next month, just a week after the new album drops.