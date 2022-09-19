The 1975 Announces New Single: Here's When You Can Hear It

The 1975 aren't done giving fans a taste of what to expect on their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. We're less than a month away from its release, and the band plans to drop another single this week, "All I Need To Hear." The song is slated to come out on Wednesday (September 21), and will be the fourth offering off the new project following "I'm In Love With You," "Happiness," and lead single "Part Of The Band."

Fans are speculating that "All I Need To Hear" is a song some of us may have already heard before, noting that a new song singer Matty Healy debuted during a set with Phoebe Bridgers featured the lyrics "all I need to hear."

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is set to come out on October 14. Listen to what fans believe is "All I Need To Hear" below.