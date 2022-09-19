This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Louisiana

The food scene across Louisiana has grown over the last few years, offering foodies a chance to sample various authentic cuisines from around the world without having to leave the Pelican State. But what about the cuisine that shows what Louisiana has to offer to the culinary world?

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the best "traditional restaurant" in each state, one that best represents each state's individuality and culinary culture. From Southern-inspired staples and barbecue favorites to locally-harvested food and seafood classics, these restaurants run the gamut of flavor. According to the site:

"Our picks for the best traditional restaurant in each state include eateries serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about."

So which restaurant was named the best traditional restaurant in Louisiana?

Dooky Chase's

Located in New Orleans, Dooky Chase has been a staple in the community for nearly a century, serving up delicious daily lunch buffets throughout the week and all the Southern and Creole favorites for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays thanks to its expansive menu.

Dooky Chase's is located at 2301 Orleans Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"What started out as a Treme sandwich shop and lottery ticket outlet in 1939 soon became one of the first Black-owned fine dining spots in the country. Dooky Chase's was founded by Emily and Dooky Chase in 1941 as a family restaurant and bar, as well as a meeting place for music, entertainment, civil rights discussions and culture in New Orleans. In the late '40s, Leah Chase — dubbed the Queen of Creole cooking — turned it into the fine-dining spot it is today.

And though Leah passed away a few years ago, joining the ranks of the revered civil rights activists who've graced its halls (including Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall), Dooky Chase's remains the premier restaurant for authentic Creole cuisine. The Tuesday through Friday lunch buffet features favorites like red beans and rice, gumbo and po'boys, while the expansive Friday and Saturday night menu offers a selection of Creole comforts, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Shrimp Clemenceau and the famous Southern Fried Chicken."

To see each state's best traditional restaurant, check out the full list at Reader's Digest.