Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine Cast In 'Harry Styles Fanfiction' Movie

Ever since Harry Styles burst onto the pop music scene with One Direction, he's been a popular subject of online fanfiction. And while Styles is appearing in a few films on his own, an upcoming project is based on a story inspired by his time with the boy band. According to Stereo Gum, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the star of Netflix's Purple Hearts, have been cast to play the leads.

The film is based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel The Idea of You. According to Collider, the book became a cult sensation during the pandemic and now Amazon Studios is adapting it into a major motion picture.

The Idea Of You's synopsis reads as follows: "Solène Marchand (Hathaway), the thirty-nine-year-old owner of an art gallery in Los Angeles, is reluctant to take her daughter, Isabelle, to meet her favorite boy band. But since her divorce, she’s more eager than ever to be close to Isabelle. The last thing Solène expects is to make a connection with one of the members of the world-famous August Moon. But Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) is clever, winning, confident, and posh, and the attraction is immediate. That he is all of twenty years old further complicates things."

This isn't the first movie based on Harry Styles fanfic. The After movie franchise was born from Anna Todd's 2014 young adult romance novel of the same name which was inspired by Styles in One Direction. Since 2019, there have been sequels with the fourth After Ever Happy hitting theaters earlier this month.