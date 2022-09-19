Kim Kardashian Shares Her Review Of Harry Styles In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Kim Kardashian is a fan of Harry Styles on the big screen. While fans are eager to see the pop star make his debut as a leading man when Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd, it looks like the Kardashian had an early screening of the film. On Monday, September 19th, the reality TV star took to her Instagram story to share with fans that she had seen the new film starring Styles and Florence Pugh.

"I watched "Don't Worry Darling" this weekend," she wrote next to a photo that looked like a private screening room. "I REALLY liked it! It's really good!" Kim went on to say that "Harry was so good in it." She also revealed that she's "now obsessed with Florence Pugh," adding, "she's beyond an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."

