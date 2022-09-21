Family Of Critically Injured Little Leaguer Sues League, Bed Manfacturer

The family of a 12-year-old who suffered critical injuries ahead of the Little League World Series is suing the league and the manufacturer of the bed he fell out of, CNN reports.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team that represented the Mountain region, placed in a medically induced coma after falling out of his bunk bed and suffering head injuries at the dormitory complex housing the Little League World Series players on August 14, days prior to his team's first game.

The child's parents, Jace and Nancy Olverson, filed a lawsuit in state in court seeking at least $50,000 in compensation and damages based on negligence and liability, which names both Savoy Contract Furniture and the Little League as being negligent for "failing to have rails on the bed," which could've prevented the fall.

"Savoy designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, and/or sold the bunk beds in a dangerous and defective condition in that they did not contain every element necessary to make them safe for their intended use," the court filing states via CNN.

All bunk beds are required to have at least two guard rails in adherence with federal regulations, attorney Ken Fulginiti wrote in an email to CNN.

The Oliversons said their child experienced "significant and permanent injuries" in relation to the fall.

On August 30, Oliverson's family shared a post in which the child spoke publicly for the first time since his life-threatening injury.