Family Of Critically Injured Little Leaguer Sues League, Bed Manfacturer
By Jason Hall
September 21, 2022
The family of a 12-year-old who suffered critical injuries ahead of the Little League World Series is suing the league and the manufacturer of the bed he fell out of, CNN reports.
Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team that represented the Mountain region, placed in a medically induced coma after falling out of his bunk bed and suffering head injuries at the dormitory complex housing the Little League World Series players on August 14, days prior to his team's first game.
The child's parents, Jace and Nancy Olverson, filed a lawsuit in state in court seeking at least $50,000 in compensation and damages based on negligence and liability, which names both Savoy Contract Furniture and the Little League as being negligent for "failing to have rails on the bed," which could've prevented the fall.
"Savoy designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, and/or sold the bunk beds in a dangerous and defective condition in that they did not contain every element necessary to make them safe for their intended use," the court filing states via CNN.
All bunk beds are required to have at least two guard rails in adherence with federal regulations, attorney Ken Fulginiti wrote in an email to CNN.
The Oliversons said their child experienced "significant and permanent injuries" in relation to the fall.
On August 30, Oliverson's family shared a post in which the child spoke publicly for the first time since his life-threatening injury.
"Hi everyone, this is Easton -- thank you for all of your prayers," Oliverson said on an Instagram account set up by his family detailing his recovery. "Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better, I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that heavenly Father is blessing me."
In August, Oliverson's family said he was set to have his skull cap put back on following several major strides in his recovery.
"He is no longer going to be transferred to SLC tomorrow," the update posted stated. "His doctor in PA feels like he is ready to get his skull cap put back in! This is going to take place on Friday.
"Originally, they had told Jace and Nancy that it would be 6-8 weeks before this could happen. This is an amazing miracle within itself! He will most likely be transferred to SLC next week after this procedure is complete."
On August 19, the family shared a video of Oliverson walking with assistance just days after being placed into a medically induced coma.
On August 22, the family said the 12-year-old "had many amazing moments of progress today," which included walking across the hospital floor with little assistance and open his right eye after swelling reduced.
CAT scan results that arrived on August 21 came back "normal" after Oliverson hit his head a second time while going to the bathroom unaccompanied on August 20 night, according to the family.
Oliverson had his breathing tube removed on August 16 and underwent an MRI scan that his family said "came out very promising," TMZ Sports reported.
Storm Canyon was eliminated from the Little League World Series following a 10-2 loss to Iowa on Sunday, which was eventually won by Honolulu Little League of Hawai'i.