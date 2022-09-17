Prince Harry, Prince William Stand Vigil At Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin

By Dani Medina

September 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood vigil at her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday (September 17) in a somber tribute.

Prince Harry and Prince William, donned in full military uniforms at King Charles III request, stood alongside their cousins at Her Majesty's coffin in London for a 15-minute moment of silence, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Queen's other grandchildren wore mourning coats and "dark formal dress and decorations."

At her head was Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, while Duke of Sussex Prince Harry stood at her feet. On either side were Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Edward's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also stood vigil. King Charles III, Prince Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all stood vigil the day prior.

At first, Prince Harry was ordered not to wear his uniform to any events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death, but that was reversed this week by the Palace. A source told ET "it was a decision made without Prince Harry requesting a change." It's unclear whether Harry will be able to wear his uniform at Monday's funeral proceedings.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, bottom to top, Britain's Prince William , Prince of Wales leads his brother Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, followed by their cousins Britain's Princess Beatrice of York and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor and Britain's James, Viscount Severn, and Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips arrive to hold a vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Photo: Getty Images
