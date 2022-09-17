Prince Harry, Prince William Stand Vigil At Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin

The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood vigil at her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday (September 17) in a somber tribute.

Prince Harry and Prince William, donned in full military uniforms at King Charles III request, stood alongside their cousins at Her Majesty's coffin in London for a 15-minute moment of silence, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Queen's other grandchildren wore mourning coats and "dark formal dress and decorations."

At her head was Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, while Duke of Sussex Prince Harry stood at her feet. On either side were Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Edward's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also stood vigil. King Charles III, Prince Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all stood vigil the day prior.