Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan

Mark Hoppus is "very grateful" to announce he is still cancer-free!

The blink-182 bassist-vocalist shared the good news with fans in an Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 20), posting a photo of himself getting tests done as a medical professional drew some blood from his arm, per People.

"Very grateful today," he wrote. "My scan came back clean and I'm cancer-free. Thankful for every day I get to be here. Love you all. 🙏🏻"

Hoppus recently reflected on where he was in his diagnosis one year ago, sharing a photo from before he was officially declared cancer-free in September 2021.