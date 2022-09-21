Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan
By Sarah Tate
September 21, 2022
Mark Hoppus is "very grateful" to announce he is still cancer-free!
The blink-182 bassist-vocalist shared the good news with fans in an Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 20), posting a photo of himself getting tests done as a medical professional drew some blood from his arm, per People.
"Very grateful today," he wrote. "My scan came back clean and I'm cancer-free. Thankful for every day I get to be here. Love you all. 🙏🏻"
Hoppus recently reflected on where he was in his diagnosis one year ago, sharing a photo from before he was officially declared cancer-free in September 2021.
The rocker was diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021 and underwent chemotherapy treatment, which he previously revealed took a toll on him both physically and mentally. Calling it a "dark" time, he credits his wife of 22 years, Skye, for snapping him out of it.
"She researched all the best foods, like, 'This helps with the nausea, and this helps with the dehydration, and this helps with the recovery,'" he said. "My wife was awesome from day one."
He continued, "Today I'm doing good. The recovery is taking a lot longer than I had hoped, but I am in a much better place. I feel like I have a second shot at life."