Mark Hoppus Gets Tattoo To Commemorate Beating Cancer: See His New Ink

Mark Hoppus has commemorated beating cancer with some not-so-subtle new ink. The tattoo is a big-eyed, Disney-esque cartoon rendition of the grim reaper, scythe and all, that takes up his whole forearm. Artist Dabs Myla, who designed the tat, shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "Honored to have drawn this character for our friend @markhoppus tattoo. Not this time DEATHY! ❤️"

The blink-182 bandleader also shared a photo of the final product, thanking Myla and tattoo artist Dan Smith for their amazing work. See a picture of Hoppus' fitting new tattoo, and peep his older one ("Skye," the name of his wife) below.