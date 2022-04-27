Mark Hoppus Gets Tattoo To Commemorate Beating Cancer: See His New Ink

By Katrina Nattress

April 27, 2022

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Photo: AFP

Mark Hoppus has commemorated beating cancer with some not-so-subtle new ink. The tattoo is a big-eyed, Disney-esque cartoon rendition of the grim reaper, scythe and all, that takes up his whole forearm. Artist Dabs Myla, who designed the tat, shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "Honored to have drawn this character for our friend @markhoppus tattoo. Not this time DEATHY! ❤️"

The blink-182 bandleader also shared a photo of the final product, thanking Myla and tattoo artist Dan Smith for their amazing work. See a picture of Hoppus' fitting new tattoo, and peep his older one ("Skye," the name of his wife) below.

Hoppus began fighting stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma a year ago and publicly revealed his diagnosis last June. A month later he announced that chemo was working, and in September shared the news we'd all been hoping for: he was cancer free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!" he wrote on social media. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

blink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.