Offset Is Serious About Collaborating With Andre 3000: 'I Sent You 3 Songs'

“André, I done sent you three songs,” Offset said. “I know you gotta like certain songs — he get on certain songs, he told me. So you gotta be selective with him, but I love his taste.”



The 30-year-old rapper previously noted that Andre 3000 would be a dream collaboration. Back in 2019, Offset told Big Boy about his aspirations to connect with the "Life of the Party" rapper for his Father of 4 album. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to land the feature.



“I couldn’t get to him," he said. "I was trying to really get to him! ‘Cause I got a lot of his foundation on my album — Big Rube, Dungeon Family, I got CeeLo.”



We'll see if he grabs Andre for his new album. So far, Offset has already dropped a couple of singles like "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. The release date for his second solo album hasn't been confirmed yet, but he did say that his wife Cardi B, Metro Boomin and Southside will be on the project.

