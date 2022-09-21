Offset Is Serious About Collaborating With Andre 3000: 'I Sent You 3 Songs'

By Tony M. Centeno

September 21, 2022

Offset and Andre 3000
Photo: Getty Images

Offset has teamed up with plenty of notable artists in the past, but he's got his eyes set on linking up with Andre 3000 in the studio.

During an interview Complex posted on Tuesday, September 20, the Georgia native and host Speedy Mormon discuss their picks for the GOAT rapper of Atlanta. After they both agreed on the OutKast rapper, Offset turns to the camera to remind 3 Stacks that he's been trying to collaborate with him for some time. He even said that he previously sent over three songs for him to choose from.

“André, I done sent you three songs,” Offset said. “I know you gotta like certain songs — he get on certain songs, he told me. So you gotta be selective with him, but I love his taste.”

The 30-year-old rapper previously noted that Andre 3000 would be a dream collaboration. Back in 2019, Offset told Big Boy about his aspirations to connect with the "Life of the Party" rapper for his Father of 4 album. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to land the feature.

“I couldn’t get to him," he said. "I was trying to really get to him! ‘Cause I got a lot of his foundation on my album — Big Rube, Dungeon Family, I got CeeLo.”

We'll see if he grabs Andre for his new album. So far, Offset has already dropped a couple of singles like "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. The release date for his second solo album hasn't been confirmed yet, but he did say that his wife Cardi B, Metro Boomin and Southside will be on the project.

