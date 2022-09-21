Roddy Ricch Wants Los Angeles To 'Do Better' Following PnB Rock's Death

By Tony M. Centeno

September 21, 2022

Roddy Ricch
Photo: Getty Images

Like so many other people in the U.S., Roddy Ricch is sick of all the senseless gun violence that's claiming too many lives in the music industry and beyond.

On Tuesday, September 20, the "Ballin'" rapper took to his Instagram Story to speak on the unimaginable violence that continues to plague the country, including his hometown. After mourning the loss of PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch says people "gotta do better" before there's "nobody left to take from or kill."

“LA! Usually I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better,” he began.

“It’s too much senseless violence," he continued. "Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s life away. I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill.”

Roddy Ricch could also be referring to the overwhelming accounts of deadly violence and robberies that have taken place in his city in recent months. Violent criminals were responsible for taking the lives of PnB Rock and Drakeo The Ruler, who died after he was stabbed in the neck last December. Meanwhile, vicious thieves have killed others like Pop Smoke and targeted rappers like Tee Grizzley and Sauce Walka.

“Let’s stay on point stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this shit turning into ALL NIGHTMARES," Ricch concluded.

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.