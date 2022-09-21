Roddy Ricch Wants Los Angeles To 'Do Better' Following PnB Rock's Death

“It’s too much senseless violence," he continued. "Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s life away. I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill.”



Roddy Ricch could also be referring to the overwhelming accounts of deadly violence and robberies that have taken place in his city in recent months. Violent criminals were responsible for taking the lives of PnB Rock and Drakeo The Ruler, who died after he was stabbed in the neck last December. Meanwhile, vicious thieves have killed others like Pop Smoke and targeted rappers like Tee Grizzley and Sauce Walka.



“Let’s stay on point stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this shit turning into ALL NIGHTMARES," Ricch concluded.



