Beyoncé Is Reportedly Preparing To Announce Her 'Renaissance' World Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

September 22, 2022

Beyoncé
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé may be preparing to announce her first solo world tour in six years.

According to a report Page Six published on Thursday, September 22, numerous sources say the Grammy award-winning singer is in the process of securing arenas across the globe. While no dates have been confirmed, the massive venues are marking their calendars for Summer 2023. Another source also claims that an announcement regarding the Renaissance tour may be coming within the next few weeks. Fans have been anticipating the tour plans ever since Bey announced the plans for her seventh studio album in June. Now their wait might be coming to an end.

So far, neither Beyoncé nor her team have responded to the reports. Her upcoming string of concerts would be her first solo tour since she hit the road for her "Formation" world tour in 2016. She also traveled the country with her husband JAY-Z in 2018 to perform songs off their joint album Everything Is Love.

Fans have been eating up any and all new updates related to Bey since the release of her House-inspired album in July. Within the past two months, the Parkwood Entertainment founder kept the #BeyHive at bay by dropping off a couple the teaser video for "I'm That Girl" and the Queens Mix of "Break My Soul," which infuses Madonna's "Vogue" into the record and shouts out a plethora of influential Black women. She was also recently inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame after breaking a slew of world records this past year.

