Beyoncé Is Reportedly Preparing To Announce Her 'Renaissance' World Tour

So far, neither Beyoncé nor her team have responded to the reports. Her upcoming string of concerts would be her first solo tour since she hit the road for her "Formation" world tour in 2016. She also traveled the country with her husband JAY-Z in 2018 to perform songs off their joint album Everything Is Love.



Fans have been eating up any and all new updates related to Bey since the release of her House-inspired album in July. Within the past two months, the Parkwood Entertainment founder kept the #BeyHive at bay by dropping off a couple the teaser video for "I'm That Girl" and the Queens Mix of "Break My Soul," which infuses Madonna's "Vogue" into the record and shouts out a plethora of influential Black women. She was also recently inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame after breaking a slew of world records this past year.

