Charlie Puth Unveils 'Charlie' Tracklist With His Old TikToks

After Taylor Swift shared her Midnights tracklist with a new TikTok series, Charlie Puth has also taken to the social media platform to announce the track listing for his forthcoming album, Charlie.

On Wednesday night (September 21st), the singer shared a video featuring a combination of all his viral videos where he takes fans into the process of his song-making.

"Hello, my album Charlie, that I've been making on TikTok for over a year is out October 7th," Puth revealed before revealing the following tracklist: