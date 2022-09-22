Charlie Puth Unveils 'Charlie' Tracklist With His Old TikToks

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

After Taylor Swift shared her Midnights tracklist with a new TikTok series, Charlie Puth has also taken to the social media platform to announce the track listing for his forthcoming album, Charlie.

On Wednesday night (September 21st), the singer shared a video featuring a combination of all his viral videos where he takes fans into the process of his song-making.

"Hello, my album Charlie, that I've been making on TikTok for over a year is out October 7th," Puth revealed before revealing the following tracklist:

  1. That's Hilarious
  2. Charlie Be Quiet!
  3. Light Switch
  4. First Time For Everything
  5. Smells Like Me
  6. Left and Right (feat. Jungkook)
  7. Loser
  8. "You haven't heard before," Charlie said.
  9. Marks On My Neck
  10. Tears On My Piano
  11. I Don't Think That I Like Her
  12. Also a never-before-heard track

When Charlie first announced his third studio album this summer, he revealed that it was made on the internet. "This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie wrote, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you."

Charlie Puth
