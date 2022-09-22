King Charles' Cousin Says Royal Family Is 'Hazing' Meghan Markle

A cousin of King Charles III is coming to Meghan Markle's defense in a new interview. According to Page Six, Christina Oxenberg is a third cousin of the new monarch King Charles and gave an exclusive interview to The Post recently.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing,'” Oxenberg said. "If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

According to Page Six, Oxenberg is a writer and fashion designer and the younger sister of actress Catherine Oxenberg. Their mother is also Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, who was once very close to Charles.

While Prince William's wife Kate Middleton hasn't quite received the same amount of scrutiny as Markle, particularly the racism from the British press and royal fans, Oxenberg recalled a time when the Royal Family and the press found other ways to shame the new addition to the family.

She revealed that the Royal Family thought it was funny that the British press labeled her "Kate Middle Class."