King Charles' Cousin Says Royal Family Is 'Hazing' Meghan Markle

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A cousin of King Charles III is coming to Meghan Markle's defense in a new interview. According to Page Six, Christina Oxenberg is a third cousin of the new monarch King Charles and gave an exclusive interview to The Post recently.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing,'” Oxenberg said. "If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

According to Page Six, Oxenberg is a writer and fashion designer and the younger sister of actress Catherine Oxenberg. Their mother is also Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, who was once very close to Charles.

While Prince William's wife Kate Middleton hasn't quite received the same amount of scrutiny as Markle, particularly the racism from the British press and royal fans, Oxenberg recalled a time when the Royal Family and the press found other ways to shame the new addition to the family.

She revealed that the Royal Family thought it was funny that the British press labeled her "Kate Middle Class."

Photo: Getty Images

“They thought it was all very funny — Kate Middle Class and Sarah Ferguson and Koo Stark," she said in reference to the disgraced Prince Andrew's past relationship with Koo Stark and his former wife Sarah Ferguson. "They meant no disrespect; after all, she is the future queen of England."

Most recently, a report claimed that Markle and Harry's father were trying to make ammends. Markle reportedly requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles to "clear the air." The couple has now returned to their home in California after staying in the UK for the Queen's funeral.

