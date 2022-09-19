Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
September 19, 2022
Princess Charlotte broke down crying following her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service. The heartbreaking moment was captured on cameras during the highly publicized event. According to Page Six, the 7-year-old got emotional as the Queen's coffin was moved from the Gun Carriage, which carried her from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, to a hearse.
She was quickly comforted by her mother Kate Middleton. The young royal attended the Queen's funeral alongside her older brother Prince George, 9. Their youngest sibling, 4-year-old Prince Louis did not attend the service.
The two wore all black and were well-behaved during the emotional ceremony on Monday morning (September 19th). According to People, Charlotte wore a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe that was a gift from the Queen as they shared a love of horses. After arriving at Westminster Abbey, Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined the father Prince William, and walked down the aisle of the church behind their parents. Other Royal Family members present at the service included the new monarch King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Kate recently revealed that out of their three children, Prince George has been the one to understand the gravity of his great-grandmother's passing. According to Hello!, Middleton also revealed while speaking with people waiting outside of the palace that George was more understanding of the Queen's death compared to Louis and his 7-year-old sister Princes Charlotte. "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children,” one onlooker shared.