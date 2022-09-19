Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

She was quickly comforted by her mother Kate Middleton. The young royal attended the Queen's funeral alongside her older brother Prince George, 9. Their youngest sibling, 4-year-old Prince Louis did not attend the service.

The two wore all black and were well-behaved during the emotional ceremony on Monday morning (September 19th). According to People, Charlotte wore a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe that was a gift from the Queen as they shared a love of horses. After arriving at Westminster Abbey, Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined the father Prince William, and walked down the aisle of the church behind their parents. Other Royal Family members present at the service included the new monarch King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.