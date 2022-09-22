Suspicious Package Outside Starbucks Roastery Sparks Police Lockdown

Suspicious packages left outside a popular tourist destination prompted Seattle Police and the department's bomb squad to shut down an area, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

Officers blocked off the area around Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Pike Street and Melrose Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (September 21) after getting reports about the mysterious parcels. Authorities got reports of "two males in ski masks" leaving the boxes near the front door of the business

They late removed the packages and reopened the area around 8:15 a.m., according to reporters. CHS reached out to SPD for more details about the incident, and officers said the contents of the boxes were "non-hazardous." No other information was provided. Officials didn't say if they were searching for the masked men who left the packages.

Earlier this year, Lynnwood Police found abandoned clothes and drug paraphernalia outside a hobby store. While they were inspecting the belongings at their precinct, a mysterious powder suddenly exploded on officers.

Then, there were cases outside the state that left more questions than answers. A strange letter left a Florida family coughing violently and sick, causing police and a hazmat team to respond to the scene. Then, there was a bowling ball that blew up outside an Arizona home.