This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Tourist Attraction

Louisiana is home to plenty of attractions that draw in visitors from around the U.S. and even from across the globe, but only one spot can be named the most popular tourist attraction in the state.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular tourist attractions across the country, picking one spot in each state that draws visitors more than any others.

So which Louisiana locale was chosen as the most popular tourist attraction in the state?

New Orleans French Quarter

People from all over the world flock to New Orleans to experience the bustling culture and exciting nightlife, including the historic French Quarter, which has stood the test of time for the past 300 years. It's also home to some of the most recognizable restaurants in the city.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about Louisiana's most popular tourist attraction:

"A visit to New Orleans wouldn't be complete without a stop in the French Quarter. Home to world-famous Bourbon Street, the French Quarter — founded in 1718 — is one of the Big Easy's most historic neighborhoods. Local must-dos include savoring a beignet at Cafe du Monde, sampling one of the city's signature hurricane drinks at Pat O'Brien's and enjoying authentic Creole cuisine at Brennan's. The French Quarter also features key attractions like the St. Louis Cathedral (the oldest continuously active Roman Catholic cathedral in the U.S.) and Jackson Square (a National Historic Landmark named for its bronze statue of Andrew Jackson). Book a walking tour to acquaint yourself with the ghosts, voodoo and vampires of the neighborhood. Since New Orleans can get hot and muggy during the summer months, consider visiting in December or January, when average highs sit in the 60s."

Check out U.S. News' full report to see the most popular tourist destinations across the country.