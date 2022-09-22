This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Georgia

Brunch is for everyone. It is for those who can't quite make it to breakfast after a long night out, and those who didn't get a chance to eat before their morning workout. Brunch is for the people who let their phones eat first, and for those who simply can't wait to stuff their face with delicious food the second that it's placed on the table. It's for those who romanticize morning coffee, and those who romanticize an afternoon of bottomless mimosa deals with friends. Brunch is for the açaí bowl lovers, and the sausage, egg, and cheese with a side of bacon and hash-browns crowd. Regardless of what brunch means to you, there is one restaurant in Georgia that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to brunch in Georgia is at the Atlanta Breakfast Club located in Atlanta. Cheapism recommended that first timers try the crispy chicken and waffles.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to brunch in the entire state:

"While the menu is short, every item gets enthusiastic reviews on Yelp. Happy customers point out the peach cobbler French toast, breakfast tacos (the tortillas are French toast battered) and shrimp and grits, but the fried chicken paired with Belgian waffles is definitely worth sampling."