Yung Miami Presses Latto About Her Private Relationship: 'Who Is Your Man?'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 22, 2022
Yung Miami is back with the next episode of her new show featuring special guests Latto and Saucy Santana.
On Wednesday, September 21, the Miami native posted a teaser of episode six of REVOLT's Caresha Please. At the beginning of her video, Yung Miami asked the "Big Energy" rapper if she's ready for the smoke. Latto admits she's not but the show continues regardless. Eventually, all three artists appear to get into a conversation about the Atlanta native's relationship, which she usually keeps private. That doesn't stop Caresha from trying to find out something about Latto's mystery man.
"Who is your man?" Caresha asked Latto.
Later on, Latto appears to touch on the controversy that sparked after she revealed one of the artists who collaborated with her on the rapper's 777 album tried to sleep with her in exchange for the feature. In the new clip, Latto reflected on the situation and claimed people tried to turn the situation around on her.
"They flip it on me like I was 'clout-chasing'," Latto said. "First of all, if I wanted to, I could've namedropped."
Latto will be performing during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Make sure to grab your tickets now before it's too late!
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the latest episode of Caresha Please above.