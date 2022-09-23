Celtics Reveal Robert Williams' Recovery Timetable

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will miss the next 8-12 weeks after undergoing a "successful arthroscopic procedure," the team confirmed on Friday (September 23).

"#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee," the Celtics posted on their verified Twitter account. "Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks."

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williams was expected to miss all of training camp and the preseason due to surgery.

Williams had previously underwent meniscus surgery in March and returned during Celtics' postseason run, which ended in a Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.