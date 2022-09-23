FINNEAS' Heartwarming Anniversary Tribute To Claudia Sulewski Is A Must-See

FINNEAS penned a touching tribute to his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, to celebrate their fourth anniversary, and it will make your heart melt.

The "What They'll Say About Us" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (September 22) to shared a sweet message to his longtime love. He included several photos of the pair from different moments in their relationship, from one pic where he gave Sulewski a kiss while she held a sparkler to a snap of her cuddling with a dog and smiling at the camera.

"You'd have to scour the globe to try to find someone equally as talented, creative and hard working as you are, my love," he wrote. "Then you'd have to do it a second time to try to find someone as kind, thoughtful and generous. A third time to find someone as funny, a fourth to find someone as loving, a fifth to find someone as beautiful. How you manage to be every one of these things all at once, will forever be the impossibility of you. Happy anniversary, Baby, I love the hell out of you."