FINNEAS is a pro criminal in the video for "The Kids Are All Dying." As he sings lyrics like "How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying? / How can you sing about drugs? Politicians are lying," he nonchalantly breaks into a jewelry store and steals everything under the glass. As police sirens begin blaring in the background, the singer keeps his cool and spray paints his calling card on the wall before strolling out the door as calmly as he walked in.

"Even if we are living through a time of chaos and uncertainty, the human experience is never going to exclude love, sex, fun, leisure, and adventure," FINNEAS explained about the song. "If you’re in love, you’re going to write a love song. It’s how the brain works.”

Watch "The Kids Are All Dying" video above.

The track is the latest single off FINNEAS' debut solo album Optimist. After its release, the singer-songwriter confessed that he didn't let his sister Billie Eilish listen to it until it was finished.

“I’d be honored to make some solo music with her at some point,” he said. “But in this album’s case, I just locked myself in the room and made it alone… I’m a pretty tough audience, and it takes a lot for me to think something is there. So I have that brain of, is this done? Is this not done? Sometimes, especially the beginning of my career, if I sent something to my team, and it was halfway done, sometimes they’d be like, ‘Wow, this sounds great.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh, maybe I should be done!’ … I think my next album, I’ll probably make more of a collaborative effort, because that’ll be what’s exciting to me now that I’ve made this one alone.”

As for Eilish's music, FINNEAS revealed that they've already begun writing the follow-up to Happier Than Ever.

“We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said.“We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

The siblings embark on Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour in February, and while FINNEAS didn't rule out finishing its successor before hitting the road, he made it clear fans shouldn't expect it to come out before then.“This tour is this album,” he said. “We’ve played some festivals, but we haven’t done Billie headliner solo shows, and we’re really excited to play Happier Than Ever on the road. So even if it’s in the can by February, we’ll [delay it] for a little bit. Because I like letting projects breathe… You don’t want to step on the toes of an album like that. You make your stuff mean less, I think, when you do that.”