Harry Styles Drops New Song With 'Don't Worry Darling' Costar

Today is the day fans can finally see Don't Worry Darling in theaters across the US. To celebrate, the film's leading man Harry Styles has dropped a special new song with his costar Florence Pugh.

"With You All the Time" dropped on Friday, September 23rd, and is credited to Styles and Pugh's characters in the film Alice and Jack. However, Styles' vocals aren't featured on the song and he instead contributes piano lines while Pugh sings.

In her Variety interview last month, director Olivia Wilde recalled the moment Styles had called her while working on the song. "Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” she said. “He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”