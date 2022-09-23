Harry Styles Drops New Song With 'Don't Worry Darling' Costar
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 23, 2022
Today is the day fans can finally see Don't Worry Darling in theaters across the US. To celebrate, the film's leading man Harry Styles has dropped a special new song with his costar Florence Pugh.
"With You All the Time" dropped on Friday, September 23rd, and is credited to Styles and Pugh's characters in the film Alice and Jack. However, Styles' vocals aren't featured on the song and he instead contributes piano lines while Pugh sings.
In her Variety interview last month, director Olivia Wilde recalled the moment Styles had called her while working on the song. "Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” she said. “He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”
The months prior to the film's release have been full of rumors and gossip and Wilde appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week to set the record straight before the DWD hit theaters. "The whole experience has sort of changed my way of thinking about the internet and how we chose to interact with it- or not," she said. "But, really, it's kind of ironic, because all of this is really what the film's about. The film is about the narratives we are fed and whether we choose to accept them or question their sources."
According to Pop Base, Pugh is technically Styles' first collaboration as a solo artist. The singer parted ways with popular boy band One Direction in 2016 and has since released three massively successful solo albums. His most recent effort Harry's Home came out in May and included one of the songs of the summer, "As It Was."