Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde May Be Moving In Together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly talked about getting engaged according to Us Weekly. An inside source told the magazine, “Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to get engaged." They also added that while Harry "wants children of his own one day," they're not looking "to get married and start a family" any time soon.

However, the couple is reportedly looking to move in together. "Harry and Olivia have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA," the source said. "Harry has always preferred women older than he is,” they added.

The couple began dating after meeting on the set of Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling, which has been having a rough time with some unfavorable press. While Styles and Wilde have worked to keep the details of their relationship under wraps, they were recently spotted out on a date together last month.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” Styles said in his Rolling Stone cover story. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

Wilde has similar sentiments about keeping her personal life away from her professional life. “I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” she told Variety in August. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”