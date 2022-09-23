Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor Eddie Van Halen With New Song 'Eddie'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images/Clara Balzary

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released another new single and this time it's a tribute to late guitarist Eddie Van Halen. The track also nods to lead singer David Lee Roth who left Van Halen back in 1985.

“It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis sings on the track. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” Kiedis reflected on the meaning of the song in a statement:

“Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” he said. “Eddie Van Halen was a one-of-a-kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John, Chad, and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock ‘n’ roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

"Eddie" is the follow-up to their August release "Tippa My Tongue." Shortly after, the group was awarded the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. They also hit the stage for a celebratory performance in which they paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Their new album Return of the Dream Canteen drops on October 14th.

Red Hot Chili PeppersVan Halen
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.