Sam Smith Leaves Ballads Behind For 'Something Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras's collaboration is finally here! Their highly-anticipated song "Unholy" was officially released on Thursday, September 22nd. "So excited for you to hear this it's unreal!!!! I’ve never had so much fun making a record, so I hope you can all get weird and UNHOLY to it," Smith wrote on Instagram. They also gave a shoutout to their collaborator Petras, "Thank you to the amazing @kimpetras for joining me on the song, loved witnessing your brilliance. And sending so much love to each and every one of you sailors. It’s us forever."

"Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot/ At the body shop, doin' somethin' unholy," Smith and Petras sing together over the crunchy production of the track. "He's sat back while she's droppin' it/ She'll be popping it, yeah, she put it down slowly/ Oh, eh, oh, eh, oh, he left his kids at home/ So he can get that."