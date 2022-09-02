Kim Petras Releases Electropop 'Running Up That Hill' Cover

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Petras has officially released her cover of Kate Bush's hit song "Running Up That Hill." Petras' version of the song sounds more electropop than the original, with pulsating synths carrying the song as she sings the now-unforgettable chorus of the song.

The release of Petras' cover, and countless others, comes after the resurgence in popularity that came from the song's inclusion in the fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series Stranger Things. As a result, the song topped the UK charts for weeks and since it took nearly 40 years for the single to get to No. 1, the feat broke a few Guinness World Records: Longest time for a track to reach No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, Oldest female artist to reach No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and Longest gap between No.1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Bush is taking the resurgence to the next level and reissuing "Running Up That Hill" as a CD single.

Meanwhile, Kim Petras has some exciting projects coming up. Toward the end of August, Sam Smith confirmed that their collaboration with Petras "UNHOLY" will be coming very soon. In addition, Paris Hilton revealed that she and Petras have a new song that's on the way as well. Last month, Petras played a standout set at Outside Lands 2022 where she performed her cover of "Running Up That Hill" and other hits from her EP Slutpop. If you're looking for a place to get started on Petras' discography check out "The 8 Best Kim Petras Songs For Your Pride Playlist."

