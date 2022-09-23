This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in Georgia is the Dekalb Farmers Market. You can find this store in Decatur, just outside of Atlanta.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"This 140,000-square-foot store, just outside Atlanta, is the place to go for ingredients you can’t find anywhere else. Dekalb Farmers Market has hundreds of varieties of fruit and vegetables along with a selection of live seafood, a meat counter, cheese aisle, and organic bakery. You can also pick up some delicious ready meals, pay a visit to the florist or stock up from a great selection of beers and wines. Fans reckon it’s one of a kind."