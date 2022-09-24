Avril Lavigne Shares Sweet Moment With GAYLE Backstage
By Yashira C.
September 24, 2022
Avril Lavigne shared a sweet moment with GAYLE before hitting the stage for her iHeartRadio Music Festival performance on Saturday (Sept. 24.)
The pop-punk princess was spotted hugging the "abcdefu" singer backstage before her Daytime Stage performance. In the short clip, she's seen rocking a goth-chic look complete with black fishnets and chunky black boots. Both singers were happy to see other and chat after their hug. Right after finishing rocking out, Avril went straight to Gayle and Jax to talk about her performance where she played hits including "My Happy Ending" and "Sk8r Boi." Gayle and Avril are just a few of the artists performing at this year's Daytime Stage. Other performers include Maggie Rogers, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, and more.
Watch the clips below:
That moment before @AvrilLavigne hit the stage and gave @whoisgayle a huge hug 🥰😍 #iHeartDayStage2022 pic.twitter.com/qbMFszA7mD— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
. @AvrilLavigne going on stage at our #iHeartDayStage2022 😆❤️🎸 pic.twitter.com/etxGylod0D— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
The "Complicated" singer recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first-ever album Let Go and received a huge honor — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This is probably one of the coolest days of my life," she told the crowd while accepting the star, adding "I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.