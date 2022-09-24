Avril Lavigne Shares Sweet Moment With GAYLE Backstage

Avril Lavigne shared a sweet moment with GAYLE before hitting the stage for her iHeartRadio Music Festival performance on Saturday (Sept. 24.)

The pop-punk princess was spotted hugging the "abcdefu" singer backstage before her Daytime Stage performance. In the short clip, she's seen rocking a goth-chic look complete with black fishnets and chunky black boots. Both singers were happy to see other and chat after their hug. Right after finishing rocking out, Avril went straight to Gayle and Jax to talk about her performance where she played hits including "My Happy Ending" and "Sk8r Boi." Gayle and Avril are just a few of the artists performing at this year's Daytime Stage. Other performers include Maggie Rogers, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, and more.

Watch the clips below: