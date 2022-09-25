Chase Rice Shares The Backstage Ritual That Gets Him Fired Up

By Ginny Reese

September 25, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Broadcast
Photo: Getty Images

There have been tons of great backstage moments at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Chase Rice stopped by the Snapdragon Backstage Cam to share the ritual that gets him fired up before going on stage.

Rice explained:

"It's not really a good luck ritual it's just kind of, it's called 'Good, Better, Best.' We do a chant, we do a prayer, we do a shot of Jack, and we do a chant called, 'Good, Better, Best' that the whole band gets behind and we honor the different countries. I've got a lot of diversity in my band and it just gets everybody fired up. It's a high school football chant from my high school, actually, that we do and it gets us all fired up before we go on stage."

He also shared a fun fact that he and fellow performer Luke Combs went to high school together. He said:

"Speaking of high school, Luke Combs is here tonight. We went to the same high school so I get to introduce him tonight so it's a good night."

Check out the singer's Shot On Snapdragon moment below:

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Chase Rice
