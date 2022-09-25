Flea Gave 'Everything I Had Inside' To Complete This Project

Flea published his long-awaited memoir Acid For The Children nearly three years ago, and now the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist is giving fans not only a new way to read it, but also some fresh content.

Flea took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that his memoir — a project he gave "everything I had inside" to complete — was out on paperback, and features a new chapter.

"The book I wrote, Acid For The Children, has just been released in paperback," he wrote. "To mark the occasion I wrote a new chapter which was not included in the hard cover printing. Pen to paper, finger to key, I gave this book everything I had inside, I learned a lot about myself. I love books." (He really does love books and even shared a list of what he was reading on tour over the summer.)

See Flea's post below.