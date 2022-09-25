WATCH: Brian Robinson Runs Pregame Routes Weeks After Being Shot

A video shared online shows Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. running routes just weeks after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala shared the footage, which shows Robinson catching passes prior to the Commanders' game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

"Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes," Jhabvala tweeted.

The Commanders placed Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, effectively ruling him out for at least the first four weeks of the NFL season, on September 1, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.