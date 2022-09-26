Khloe Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy With Actor

By Sarah Tate

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Is Khloe Kardashian in a new relationship? Many fans seem to think so after she was seen getting cozy with actor Michele Morrone in Milan.

The Kardashians star was seen hanging out with the Italian actor while in Milan on Saturday (September 24) while at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Fashion Week show, per E! News. While celebrities are often seated next to each other at fashion shows, Kardashian and the actor, known for his role in Netflix's 365 Days, were also spotted together after the show.

Morrone shared a photo of the pair posing together backstage at the show to his Instagram Story, looking comfortable and close with his arm around Kardashian's waist as she leans in close. A video shared to Twitter also showed the pair holding on to each other at an after party, getting closer to talk as a band plays in the background.

Kardashian's rumored new romance comes about two months after her split from the mystery man, a private investor, she had been seeing for a few months. After hitting it off at a dinner party, the relationship reportedly "fizzled out."

The Kardashians star is also adjusting to being a single mom of two children after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this summer.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.