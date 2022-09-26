Khloe Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy With Actor

Is Khloe Kardashian in a new relationship? Many fans seem to think so after she was seen getting cozy with actor Michele Morrone in Milan.

The Kardashians star was seen hanging out with the Italian actor while in Milan on Saturday (September 24) while at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Fashion Week show, per E! News. While celebrities are often seated next to each other at fashion shows, Kardashian and the actor, known for his role in Netflix's 365 Days, were also spotted together after the show.

Morrone shared a photo of the pair posing together backstage at the show to his Instagram Story, looking comfortable and close with his arm around Kardashian's waist as she leans in close. A video shared to Twitter also showed the pair holding on to each other at an after party, getting closer to talk as a band plays in the background.