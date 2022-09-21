Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Having A Baby Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is ready to address her journey with baby no. 2 amid her ex Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. In a new teaser trailer for season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians released on Tuesday night (September 20th), a tearful Khloe sat down in the confessional.

"There is something I'm ready to talk about," she said. "Tristan and I are having another baby. And it's supposed to be a really exciting time... it's just a different experience," she said while holding back tears. Khloe's mom Kris Jenner also gets a quick moment to say it's been hard to watch her daughter "in pain."

"This has been a difficult time in my life," she continued in the trailer. "But it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."