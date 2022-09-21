Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Having A Baby Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 21, 2022
Khloe Kardashian is ready to address her journey with baby no. 2 amid her ex Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. In a new teaser trailer for season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians released on Tuesday night (September 20th), a tearful Khloe sat down in the confessional.
"There is something I'm ready to talk about," she said. "Tristan and I are having another baby. And it's supposed to be a really exciting time... it's just a different experience," she said while holding back tears. Khloe's mom Kris Jenner also gets a quick moment to say it's been hard to watch her daughter "in pain."
"This has been a difficult time in my life," she continued in the trailer. "But it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."
The teaser didn't give more information than that but luckily fans won't have to wait long to get an inside look at the tabloid drama. The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Hulu on Thursday, September 22nd. Season 1 ended with Khloé finding out about Thompson's affair with Maralee Nichols which resulted in a baby boy. Since the finale, fans discovered that Khloe and Thompson were pregnant via surrogate with a baby of their own when news of the paternity scandal broke. While the two tried to keep the news under wraps, the reality star's rep later confirmed the pregnancy.
In August, Khloe and Tristan's baby boy was born. He joins their four-year-old daughter True Thompson, who was born in April of 2018.