Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Relinquishing Custody Of Her Daughter

According to People, in 2018, Panettiere made the difficult decision for her daughter to live in Ukraine with her father amidst her battle with addiction to alcohol and pills. Banfield Norris prompted the actress to further explain the tough situation, "You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad."

"At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion," Panettiere revealed. "If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said okay that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

She continued, "Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting. I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life."