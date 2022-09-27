Here's What Phoenix Will Look Like In 2040 And It May Surprise You

The Valley looked a lot different just 20 years ago. There was no State Farm Stadium and Downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. So what will it look like in the next 20 years? 12 News set out to find the answer, and you should expect bigger crowds.

The largest difference will be the influx of new residents. Scott Wilken with the Maricopa Association of Governments said, "We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County by 2040." In case you're not into the data, that equates to a new resident about every six minutes.

Those new people are going to need somewhere to live. Areas in the far west Valley will see the most population growth, causing areas like Buckeye and Surprise to grow in population to the size of Scottsdale, Chandler, and Gilbert.

The new residents will need employment. According to the Arizona Commerce Authority, tech will be even bigger in the next 20 years. Sandra Watson, president of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said, "The more significant area for the advanced manufacturers and the technology companies int he corridor between Tucson and Phoenix."

Other companies are also moving to the Valley. Many of those companies are dealing in solar power, battery production, recycling, and electric cars.