Maroon 5 Announces 16-Show Las Vegas Residency

Maroon 5 is going back to Las Vegas next year for a brand new 16-show residency.

The band made the surprise announcement on social media on Tuesday (September 27), sharing the set of dates it will set up shop at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, per Page Six. The residency kicks off March 24, 2023, and runs through April 8 before they take a break until July 28, continuing their shows until August 12.

"M5LV • THE RESIDENCY," a post reads on the band's Instagram page. "We're headed back to Vegas!"

Here are the dates M5LV will take over the Park MGM:

March 24

March 25

March 29

March 31

April 1

April 5

April 7

April 8

July 29

July 29

August 2

August 4

August 5

August 9

August 11

August 12

Tickets for the residency shows go on sale 10 a.m. PT on Monday, October 3.