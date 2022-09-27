Maroon 5 Announces 16-Show Las Vegas Residency
By Sarah Tate
September 27, 2022
Maroon 5 is going back to Las Vegas next year for a brand new 16-show residency.
The band made the surprise announcement on social media on Tuesday (September 27), sharing the set of dates it will set up shop at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, per Page Six. The residency kicks off March 24, 2023, and runs through April 8 before they take a break until July 28, continuing their shows until August 12.
"M5LV • THE RESIDENCY," a post reads on the band's Instagram page. "We're headed back to Vegas!"
Here are the dates M5LV will take over the Park MGM:
- March 24
- March 25
- March 29
- March 31
- April 1
- April 5
- April 7
- April 8
- July 29
- July 29
- August 2
- August 4
- August 5
- August 9
- August 11
- August 12
Tickets for the residency shows go on sale 10 a.m. PT on Monday, October 3.
News of the band's residency comes one week after Levine was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, after she shared alleged screenshots from the singer after they had reportedly broken things off. Levine denied that he had a physical affair with the model but admitted he "crossed the line" by sending flirty messages.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Levine also said he was taking the steps to address the "inappropriate" behavior with his family, including Prinsloo, who recently announced that she and Levine were expecting their third child.
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he said. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."