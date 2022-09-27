Prince George Warned Classmates To 'Watch Out' Because His Dad Will Be King

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th, Prince George is now second in line for the throne and his father, Prince William, is now first in line. William and Prince Harry's father, King Charles III, the eldest of the late Queen's four children, ascended to the throne.

The new book claims that George and his two siblings, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, are being raised with an understanding of their family's meaning while not taking away their childhoods.

The Daily Mail also makes mention of royal author Robert Lacey who reports that Kate and William told Prince George about his future role as King sometime around his seventh birthday.

"Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal "service and duty" would particularly involve," Lacey wrote in his book Battle of Brothers per the outlet.