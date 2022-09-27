Prince George Warned Classmates To 'Watch Out' Because His Dad Will Be King

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new book by royal expert Katie Nicholl claims Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George warned classmates about his father being the heir to the British monarchy's throne.

“My dad will be king so you better watch out,” Nicholl's book The New Royals claims the 9-year-old once said per the Daily Mail. “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Nicholl's told the outlet in a story published on Tuesday, September 27th.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chape
Photo: Getty Images

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th, Prince George is now second in line for the throne and his father, Prince William, is now first in line. William and Prince Harry's father, King Charles III, the eldest of the late Queen's four children, ascended to the throne.

The new book claims that George and his two siblings, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, are being raised with an understanding of their family's meaning while not taking away their childhoods.

The Daily Mail also makes mention of royal author Robert Lacey who reports that Kate and William told Prince George about his future role as King sometime around his seventh birthday.

"Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal "service and duty" would particularly involve," Lacey wrote in his book Battle of Brothers per the outlet.

