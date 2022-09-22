Prince William & Kate's Kids Have New Names After Queen's Death

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children have taken on new names following the death of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have previously gone by the last name Cambridge, but their parents' newest royal titles have changed that.

After the Queen's passing in Balmoral on September 8th, her eldest son King Charles III ascended to the throne. During his first public address as the new monarch, King Charles revealed that Prince William and Kate Midleton would be taking on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," King Charles said. Notably, Kate will take over the title that once belonged to her husband's mother, the late Princess Diana.

The royal couple's three kids will now go by the names Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. According to GMA, the children's new titles were used in the Order of Service sent out by Buckingham Palace for the Queen's state funeral on Monday, September 19th.

William and Kate's eldest children George and Charlotte attended the service. Following their departure from Westminster Abbey, Charlotte and George got a bit antsy causing Camilla, Queen Consort to make a biting remark at their mother, which was picked up by lip readers.