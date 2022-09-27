WATCH: Georgia Women Drives Wrong Way Down Busy Highway By Police Station

By Logan DeLoye

September 27, 2022

Police officer pulled over driver for traffic violation
Photo: Getty Images

A 23-year-old woman was driving under the influence down Buford Highway in Gwinnett County on Monday and drove right by the Duluth Police Station. According to WSB-TV, the woman proceeded to pull into the parking lot of the station after driving the wrong way down the highway. When questioned, the woman told officers that she was parking at work, but she did not work at the police station.

The Duluth Police Department took to Facebook to notify residents of the incident, share video footage, and detail the woman's charges.

"Wrong Way Driver Arrested: A 23-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after driving on the wrong side of Buford Hwy. #DPD received this call informing us of the wrong-way driver on Buford Hwy right in front of the Duluth Police Department. Our cameras even captured the moment the driver pulled into our parking lot and was approached by officers. During the investigation, the woman was clearly intoxicated because she claimed she was parked at her "work,"' the post detailed.

𝐖𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆-𝐖𝐀𝐘 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 🚔 A 23-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after driving on the wrong side of Buford Hwy. #DPD received this call informing us of the wrong-way driver on Buford Hwy right in front of the Duluth Police Department. Our cameras even captured the moment the driver pulled into our parking lot and was approached by officers. During the investigation, the woman was clearly intoxicated because she claimed she was parked at her "work." And nope, she doesn't work here! The woman was arrested and charged with: 🚨 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI) 🚨 Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road 🚨 Reckless Driving 🚨 Failure to Maintain Lane 🚨 Improper Use of Central Turn Lane

Posted by Duluth Police Department on Friday, September 23, 2022

The police department also mentioned that the woman was charged with a slew of crimes including "driving under the influence", "driving on the wrong side of the road", "improper use of central turn lane", "reckless driving", and "failure to maintain her lane".

