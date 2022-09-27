WATCH: Georgia Women Drives Wrong Way Down Busy Highway By Police Station
By Logan DeLoye
September 27, 2022
A 23-year-old woman was driving under the influence down Buford Highway in Gwinnett County on Monday and drove right by the Duluth Police Station. According to WSB-TV, the woman proceeded to pull into the parking lot of the station after driving the wrong way down the highway. When questioned, the woman told officers that she was parking at work, but she did not work at the police station.
The Duluth Police Department took to Facebook to notify residents of the incident, share video footage, and detail the woman's charges.
"Wrong Way Driver Arrested: A 23-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after driving on the wrong side of Buford Hwy. #DPD received this call informing us of the wrong-way driver on Buford Hwy right in front of the Duluth Police Department. Our cameras even captured the moment the driver pulled into our parking lot and was approached by officers. During the investigation, the woman was clearly intoxicated because she claimed she was parked at her "work,"' the post detailed.
The police department also mentioned that the woman was charged with a slew of crimes including "driving under the influence", "driving on the wrong side of the road", "improper use of central turn lane", "reckless driving", and "failure to maintain her lane".