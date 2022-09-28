Hailey Bieber has broken down the "timeline" of her relationship with Justin Bieber. For years, fans have accused Hailey of "stealing" Bieber from ex Selena Gomez as their July 2018 engagement came on the heels of his brief reunion with Gomez.

On Wednesday, September 28th, the model made an appearance on Alexandra Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast where she revealed, "period point blank … was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody.” Hailey continued by saying she never stole Justin from Gomez adding that it's "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship."

Hailey also shared that Bieber didn't propose to her until he had "closed a chapter" with Gomez. “I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way,” she explained per Page Six. “I know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way.”

She continued, "I would never want to get into a relationship and get engaged and be married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really, like, closed for you. I know for a fact that we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”

Hailey also revealed she has spoken to Gomez since marrying Bieber in 2018. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” adding that there is "no drama personally" between her and Gomez. “Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect."