Kid Cudi Shares Cover Art & Tracklist For Upcoming 'Entergalactic' Album

The cover art appears to be a scene straight out of Cudi's coinciding animated series, which drops on the same day as the album. Cudi's Entergalactic TV show features him as the lead role along with other co-stars Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor, Macaulay Culkin and more. Cudi recently told Rolling Stone why he decided to do an album and an accompanying TV series.



"I was tired of making albums," Cudi admitted. "I was bored of it. I was bored of having an album, dropping two music videos, and then that’s it. I was tired of the same old thing. And I was like if I’m going to do another album, it has to be exciting. It has to be something different that nobody’s ever done before. And that’s when I came up with the idea to try to do this musical told through animation. And it just made so much sense from that point on."



Look out for Kid Cudi's Entergalactic album and TV series on Netflix this Friday, September 30. See the full tracklist below.