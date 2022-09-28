Lil Wayne Receives 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday

In addition, albums like I Am Not A Human Being (2010) and Tha Carter V (2018), which dropped four years ago today, went double platinum along with tracks like "Believe Me" featuring Drake, "Mona Lisa" featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Go DJ" and "Fireman." The new certifications arrived a month after Wayne announced his plans for his next album Tha Carter VI. He made the announcement at the end of his set at Drake's Young Money Reunion in Toronto.



The new plaques come a couple of days after he celebrated his birthday at an intimate gathering of his family and celebrity friends where he enjoyed a special performance from Keith Sweat. After receiving well wishes from Skip Bayless and NBA YoungBoy, Weezy also got thoughtful message from Drake, Nicki Minaj and others.



“Tunechi, my brother, I just had to tell you happy birthday,” Drizzy said before he flashed off a few of his own plaques. “I ain’t s**t without you. That’s what I wanted to tell you. I love you man. Thank you for everything. More life, more life. We wouldn’t be nowhere without our fearless leader.”



“I know that God loves me, because he placed you in my life,” Nicki told Wayne in her own video.



See Drake and Nicki Minaj's birthday message to Lil Wayne below.